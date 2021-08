Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

The ambitious rapper's debut album starts with an acid trip and ends with a paean to a rap pantheon. In between, says writer Christina Lee, it offers crucial lessons about playing by your own rules.

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr, Amna Ijaz/NPR; Courtesy of The Muthaboard)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026424567/bbymuthas-muthaland-is-teaching-me-that-status-isnt-everything