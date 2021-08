Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 08:30 Hits: 9

Situated in the heart of the British capital, the Holocaust Memorial will open its doors in 2025. But critics worry that the monument may send the wrong signal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/london-s-planned-holocaust-memorial-is-mired-in-controversy/a-58805112?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf