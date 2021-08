Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:44 Hits: 2

Thompson, a member of Bad Boy Records' so-called "Hitmen," had a hand in such hits as "Big Poppa" and "One Mic."

(Image credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/10/1026349642/notorious-b-i-g-nas-and-mary-j-blige-producer-chucky-thomson-dies-at-53