Listen: Ronnie Wood Shares ‘Shame, Shame, Shame’ Ft. Paul Weller And Mick Taylor

Published on Monday, 09 August 2021

The Ronnie Wood Band today released two more tracks from the second installment of the live album trilogy –Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Ronnie and friends cover Jimmy Reed’s track “Shame, Shame, Shame,” originally released in 1963. Keeping true to Reed’s sound in their interpretation, the listener can sense their adoration for the late musician. The Rolling Stones previously included this song in their early setlists, along with others by one of their key influences Jimmy Reed.

The B-Side of the Stones February 1964 UK hit single “Not Fade Away” is thought to have been a pastiche of “Shame, Shame, Shame.” Paul Weller features on the track, an incredible musician who shot to fame with The Jam and is colloquially known as ‘The Modfather” for his influence on the 80s Mod Revival. With its relatable lyrics and lively rhythm, this song has easy listening energy and has been covered many times before by a plethora of musicians.

Well, I be sittin’ there waitin’ For you to come home When I wake up baby I’m sittin’ there all alone An’ ain’t it a shame, shame, shame, Shame, shame, the way you do? Oh, it’s a shame, shame, shame Shame, shame on you

Released by BMG on 17th September 2021, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ is the 18-track album featuring The Ronnie Wood Band including Mick Taylor with incredible special guests, Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall, and Paul Weller and pays tribute to one of Ronnie’s musical heroes and major influences, the Mississippi electric blues pioneer Jimmy Reed.

The album is recorded live on a memorable night at the Royal Albert Hall on November 1, 2013. With unique album artwork specially created by Ronnie, Mr. Luck will be available digitally, on CD, as a vinyl release, and as a beautiful limited-edition dual-tone smoky blue vinyl.

A ‘Tayle’ of Two Sidemen

When self-taught guitarist Eddie Taylor imparted his skills onto his friend Jimmy Reed, he surely couldn’t have imagined the effect this was to have on the Chicago blues scene. Backing up such luminaries as John Lee Hooker, he is best remembered for his work with his former student.

Sweet coincidence, then, that in 1974 another Taylor, Mick, would make way for Ronnie Wood in the Rolling Stones, paving the way for these two friends and celebrated guitarists to work on projects ever since. The culmination of this to date is Taylor’s place in The Ronnie Wood Band at the Royal Albert Hall for 2013’s Bluesfest, where they played the now-legendary set that would come to birth to this recording.

In regard to Mr. Luck, Ronnie comments: “Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day. It is my honor to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

This album marks the second iteration in a trilogy of special and personal albums by Wood and the band, celebrating Ronnie’s musical heroes. The first album, Mad Lad explored the work of Chuck Berry as an emotional commemoration after Berry’s passing just over two years ago. Ronnie toured with Berry and was a lifelong fan.

