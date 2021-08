Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 09 August 2021

Renovations to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge made it produce an eerie humming sound. Guitarist Nate Mercereau heard its musical potential and made an album by playing along.

(Image credit: Minea Bisset /Courtesy of the artist)

