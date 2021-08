Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021

Thomas, a founding member of the long-running band known for soul-funk hits like "Celebration," played a trio of instruments and served as the Gang's emcee.

(Image credit: Joe Gill/The Express-Times via AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/07/1025817522/kool-the-gang-co-founder-dennis-dee-tee-thomas-has-died-at-age-70