Exclusive Video Premiere: Seth Lee Jones Is Living On ‘Tulsa Time’

What you hear on that record, it’s what you’re going to get live,” says Seth Lee Jones of Flathead, a collection of nine rocking, road-tested blues covers out September 10, 2021, on Tulsa’s Horton Records. Recorded at Teegarden Studios in under seven and a half hours, straight to tape with no edits or overdubs, the tracks crackle with energy. They’re some of the band’s personal favorites, finely honed over years of performances at a weekly residency at Tulsa’s legendary venue, The Colony.

“We run a democratic ship in my band, and there’s never any drama,” Jones says of bandmates bassist Bo Hallford (Paul Benjaman) and drummer Matt Teegarden (Chris Duarte.) Teegarden is also the son of Grammy winner David Teegarden (Bob Seger, JJ Cale, Joe Walsh.) “It was a team effort to pick those songs.”

While Flathead celebrates musicians as diverse as Muddy Waters and Roger Miller, the band puts its spin on each tune. Jones brings his open tuning to the band’s version of Muddy Waters “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and his baritone guitar gives a sharp edge to “Moving Me (Way Too Fast),” written by fabled Tulsa bluesman, the late Steve Pryor. Including Ray Charles’ “Mary Ann” enabled Jones to pay tribute to one of his (and Pryor’s) musical heroes and an opportunity to utilize the prodigious skills of guest guitarist Mike Satawake.

A third-generation guitar player and a skilled luthier, Jones was born into a musical family in Tulsa, moving to Los Angeles at fifteen. He later studied classical and jazz at LA Valley College and graduated from Hollywood’s Musicians Institute at the top of his class. Jones returned to his hometown in 2010 when the lure of affordable housing and an inspiring local music scene proved irresistible. His first release was Live at the Colony (2018).

Jones regularly finds time to pursue his parallel passion as a guitarist, performing regularly with his band and musician Jared Tyler and the band Saugeye. In the past, he’s played with roots country musician Jacob Tovar and the jazz-influenced Gogo Plumbay. He also played on the critically lauded Back To Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.

From Flathead, we are proud to premiere the video for “Tulsa Time,” written by Danny Flowers but made famous by Don Williams. Of the tune, Jones shares with ABS:

“Tulsa time” lyrically reminds me of my own exodus from Tulsa to California. Except I was called crazy for leaving California to return, instead of the other way around as the song states. Tulsa is my home, born and raised. I couldn’t be happier about my place here. And “tulsa time” is the time I live on everyday.

CREDITS:

Seth Lee Jones –guitar / vocals

Matt Teegarden – drums

Bo Hallford – bass

Recorded at Teegarden Studios in Tulsa, OK

Engineered by Brett Baldwin & David Teegarden, Sr.

Mixed by Brett Baldwin

Mastered by Ryan Foster at Foster Mastering

Layout & Design by Steve Hammons

*Feature image: Left to Right – Matt Teegarden – drums, Seth Lee Jones – guitar/vocals, Bo Hallford – bass (Credit: Phil Clarkin)

