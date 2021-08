Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 16:01 Hits: 5

What we didn't know is exactly what role Dwight Yoakam would play in the film, or how prominent it would be. Well now that we finally have a trailer for the film, we come to find out Dwight Yoakam is one of the central figures as the Eastwood character's ex-boss.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/dwight-yoakams-character-revealed-in-clint-eastwoods-cry-macho/