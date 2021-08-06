Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 15:34 Hits: 3

Today, Billy Bragg releases his new single, the final track from forthcoming album The Million Things That Never Happened. Co-written with son Jack Valero, “Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained” examines the highs and lows of social media — delivered with Bragg’s familiar, assured tone and down-home melodicism.

“I like my albums to finish with a stomper,” says Bragg in a statement.

Continuing, “My son Jack helped me out with this one. He’s a pretty good songwriter himself, and when I played him what I had and he said it’s good but it needs some work. I said well you go and do it then. So he came back and he’d added a middle section and, you know what, he was right. I was really pleased. People have asked if there might be a ‘father and son’ album down the tracks. All I will say is you never know what the future might bring. ‘Ten Mysterious Photos…’ is about life online, both good and bad. I try not to get sucked down too many wormholes, but it can happen.”

Musicians performing on the track alongside Bragg are: Romeo Stodart (Piano, Burns Electric, Univox), Jack Valero (Electric Guitar), Michele Stodart (Bass), Dave Izumi (Organs, Mellotron, Univox), Joe Harvey Whyte (Pedal Steel, Banjo, Dobro), Darren Beckett (Drums, Percussion).

On Thursday September 9th, Billy Bragg on…,an online concert experience, will be streamed on the Stabal platform. The show will explore both The Million Things That Never Happened and his unparalleled catalogue.

Billy Bragg on… will also offer on-demand passes with bonus features that will include extra encore performances, exclusive interviews, a look at his new album, an in-depth songwriting discussion with Billy and Romeo, plus a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the concert. Get tickets here. Latest tour dates can be foundhere.

The post Billy Bragg Shares Video For ‘Ten Mysterious Photos That Can’t Be Explained’ Ft. Son Jack Valero appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/billy-bragg-shares-video-for-ten-mysterious-photos-that-cant-be-explained-ft-son-jack-valero/