Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 06 August 2021 14:15 Hits: 3

Dirty, gritty and hot, baked in the Los Angeles sun and tattooed with the words “born to raise hell,” the driving, Chicano-flavored rock ‘n roll of The Cruzados roars back […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/08/reviews/albums/the-cruzados-shes