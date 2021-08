Articles

Jazz Night visits Portland to ride along with the non-profit Montavilla Jazz and its door-to-door music festival, including a lovely set by trumpeter Charlie Porter.

(Image credit: Aaron Hayman/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/05/1025071342/portlands-montavilla-jazz-brings-music-to-your-front-door