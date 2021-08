Articles

Reminiscent of Tom Waits or maybe Ben Nichols in tone, but with his own take on raspy exacerbations about life's trials and troubles, the 10 songs of "Rust Belt Broken Heart" come with that "lived it" feel that may not be pretty, but dammit it's real.

