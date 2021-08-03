Bob Dylan Announces ‘Blind Willie McTell’ 7″ On Third Man Records, Ft. Two Previously Unreleased Versions

Articles

Third Man Records has announced the 7″ version of the Bob Dylan classic “Blind Willie McTell,” out exclusively on black vinyl on August 20, 2021. The record will be available only at indie record stores and the Third Man Records online store.

The 7″ features two previously-unreleased takes of the song, with the A-side being exclusive to this vinyl release. The B-side (take 5) will be included as part of Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985).

The recordings on this single feature a formidable line-up of session musicians, including Mark Knopfler, Mick Taylor, Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare. The A-side (take 1) is exclusive to this single, while the B-side (take 5) will be included as part of Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985).

“Blind Willie McTell” was the first track seriously worked on at the Infidels sessions and the last attempted as recording concluded almost a month later. In the end it did not make the Infidels album but in 1991 the acoustic piano-guitar version Bob Dylan and Mark Knopfler recorded the last day was released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1-3. The full band version from the first day of the sessions will now see the light as part of Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985).

