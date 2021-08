Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 August 2021 15:49 Hits: 1

None of the angelic sirens of Nobody’s Girl is missing a brain or a heart or lacking in courage. Referencing the “Wizard of Oz” in the soft, yearning anthem “Kansas” […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/08/reviews/albums/nobodys-girl