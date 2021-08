Articles

Tyler Key (Athens, GA)has just released his album Wild Azaleas And Other Tall Tales, making this song the title track of sorts. I just love this kind of sound – that rolling country rock sway, burnished by a warm and melodic vocal that winds its way through the verses and lifts into a gentle anthem …

