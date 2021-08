Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 02 August 2021

Here’s the first single from Tim Easton‘s new album of the same name, due out on August 27th. We’ve got a heap of fond memories of seeing Tim perform down here in Sydney and at the Dashville Skyline Festival in the Hunter Valley. Such a brilliant songsmith, live performer and guitarist who knows deftly navigate …

