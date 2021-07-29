ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dies Aged 72

Articles

Following a leave of absence due to a hip issue, long-bearded ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 72. Born in Dallas, Hill later moved to Houston, where he met primary lead vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons.

Gibbons and Frank Beard made this statement:

We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top.’ We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.” You will be missed greatly, amigo.

ZZ Top formed in 1969 as a trio, with Hill joining soon after and staying with them for more than 50 years until his passing — instrumental in their Chicago blues-meets-Texas shuffle signature sound.

Hill’s legacy will live on through that little ol’ band from Texas’s larger-than-life blues rock. And I thank you.

*Feature image credit: Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

