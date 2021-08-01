The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rodney Crowell returns to Houston for an exuberant set at the Heights Theater

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5

By Paul T. Mueller If you had any lingering doubts about how performers and audiences are feeling about the recent resumption of live performances, Rodney Crowell’s July 29 show at Houston’s Heights Theater would have put those doubts firmly to rest. Crowell and his excellent four-piece band, clearly thrilled to be back on the road, put on an energetic performance…

Read more

The post Rodney Crowell returns to Houston for an exuberant set at the Heights Theater appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/rodney-crowell-2021/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version