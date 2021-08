Articles

50 years ago, on August 1, 1971, the Concert for Bangladesh, led by George Harrison and Ravi Shankar, raised funds — and awareness — for Bengali refugees. What's the legacy of this landmark event?

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images)

