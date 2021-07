Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 20:38 Hits: 6

Another guy that paid all the dues and left a crater of an impact, even though he never hit the big time has passed onto that honky tonk in the sky. His name was Chris Wall, and even if you've never heard of him or his music, you've certainly heard his influence in many of your favorite artists.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/texas-country-cult-icon-chris-wall-has-died/