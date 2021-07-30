Chicago’s Neal Francis Is On The Move

Articles

American Blues Scene followed Neal Francis to Nashville, Asheville, Charlotte and Chicago to capture him live. Without flinching, his shows grab the audience from the first downbeat.

Lockdown 2020 was a huge interruption everywhere. Chicago-based Rough Trade Publishing artist Neal Francis, it must have been a particular career let down. His Lollapalooza debut got cancelled. But we all did what we had to do.

Fast forward 2121, Francis is out crisscrossing the country. His non-stop touring is winning him bigger crowds as he serves up his own special sauce of New Orleans style throwdown funk and Hammond B3 rock-n-soul that gives one inspiration and a full body groove.

Amidst all this, he has just signed with ATO Records and is releasing new material recorded last year during the stay-at-home quarantine.

This Sunday, August 2nd, he will get his deferred Lollapalooza debut. And as the set gets nearer, the chat is his act as one of the must-sees this year. If you are in Grant park Sunday, check out his 2:00 PM set on the BMI stage. Not going to Lollapalooza? Chicagoan should be sure to see his hometown concert at The Jay Pritzker Music Pavilion in Millennium Park September 9th. It sure will be a scorcher.

Just announced dates:

Oct 7 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

Oct 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 21 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger

Oct 24 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

Oct 26 – Savannah, GA @ District Live

Oct 28 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

Nov 4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Nov 6 – Champaign, IL @ Canopy Club

Nov 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov 12 – Peoria, IL @ Kenny’s Westside Pub

Nov 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Nov 19 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Nov 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Dec 8 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

Dec 9 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

Jan 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Jan 8 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Jan 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

Jan 13 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

*All images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

