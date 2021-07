Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 18:43 Hits: 2

Billie Eilish released five singles in the long run-up to Happier Than Ever, but saved its best song for the album's drop date.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/30/1022869253/billie-eilish-happier-than-ever