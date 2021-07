Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 20:30 Hits: 2

On a 35th anniversary edition of True Blue, a 10-minute version of "Open Your Heart" welcomes an intimate connection between the instrumental and Madonna's voice.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sire Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/30/1022919967/madonna-open-your-heart-extended-version