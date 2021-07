Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 11:17 Hits: 4

3D-printed homes can combine design, functionality, low costs and environmental concerns. Is 3D printing in construction the go-to technology of the future?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-3d-printing-the-future-for-building-homes/a-58679995?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf