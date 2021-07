Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 22:13 Hits: 3

The British-born singer is, after years of successful but imbalanced collaborative work and four Grammy nominations for her last record, finally and fully at the creative helm of her career.

(Image credit: Joseph Ross Smith/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/29/1022397533/yola-takes-the-whole-wheel-with-stand-for-myself