Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 09:00 Hits: 3

After a turbulent five-year absence, Isaiah Rashad has released his second studio album, The House Is Burning. Rashad speaks with NPR about community, DJ Screw, DC Comics and more.

(Image credit: Spencer Sease/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/30/1022339843/isaiah-rashad-returns-burns-and-all