Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:03 Hits: 5

ZZ Top bassist Joseph Michael “Dusty” Hill has died in his sleep in Houston at the age of 72. Born in Dallas, Hill hooked up with ZZ Top frontman Billy […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/07/music-news/goodbye-zz-top-bassist-dusty-hill