Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 10:13 Hits: 0

Wagner fans go to great lengths to attend the Bayreuth event. The composer himself contributed to building the myth surrounding his opera festival.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-wagner-festival-why-it-is-mythical/a-58684982?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf