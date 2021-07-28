Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:16 Hits: 1

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers are two of the hottest young singers and musicians coming out of the Austin, Texas music scene – Lindsay known for her intense, fearless vocals and drumming, and Brad for his ferocious guitar playing and signature vocal style.

Beaver hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Stivers made his mark in Colorado before they both were drawn to Austin where their exceptional musical chemistry came together. Brad released his VizzTone debut in 2017 and Lindsay’s Alligator album dropped in 2018.

In 2020 Brad released an EP and Lindsay did a single with old friend Jimmie Vaughan. For their self-titled duo debut they went to the Halifax studio of Garrett Mason, one of Canada’s premier blues musicians, along with Joe Murphy and Barry Cooke, plus guest guitarists Kirk Fletcher and Zach Zunis. The 12 powerful tracks, including 11 originals, showcase their musical depth in Blues, Americana, and Soul.

From their forthcoming eponymous album, we present the first single! “One Condition” is a taste of hard-driving Texas soul, featuring guest guitarist Kirk Fletcher and perfectly matched harmony vocals from Lindsay and Brad.

The post Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers Premiere Hard-Driving Texas Soul on ‘One Condition’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/lindsay-beaver-and-brad-stivers-premiere-hard-driving-texas-soul-on-one-condition/