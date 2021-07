Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:40 Hits: 3

On March 19, 1968, an amateur recording engineer set up his gear at a coffeehouse in Ottawa. He taped two sets by Joni Mitchell. That recording engineer was none other than Jimi Hendrix,

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist/Rhino Entertainment Company)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/28/1021823402/joni-mitchell-the-dawntreader