Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 18:03 Hits: 5

Bad Bunny is one of reggaeton's most visionary young stars; Tommy Torres is a singer-songwriter with a decades-long career. The unlikely duo tell us how they joined forces for a new album

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-latin/bad-bunny-tommy-torres-interview-1201451/