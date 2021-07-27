Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:27 Hits: 3

Today Mountain Fever Records presents the new single from Magnolia Drive, “The Girl on Sugar Pie Lane.” True country music fans may recognize this tune recorded by Buck Owens & The Buckaroos, written by Tommy Collins in 1968.

Magnolia Drive includes Don Robinson on banjo and vocals; Steve “Speed” Nowell on bass and vocals; Mike Nowell on guitar and vocals; and Cory Burton on mandolin and vocals. Together these seasoned bluegrass musicians have a silvery, high-energy command of both traditional and contemporary bluegrass. Hailing from the State of Mississippi, Magnolia Drive have worked together for over ten years, joining Mountain Fever Records in early 2021.

Of the single, Nowell enthuses:

“The Girl on Sugar Pie Lane” is a great song. Tommy Collins wrote many fantastic tunes, with some becoming instant hits. This one is on the lighter side of love but no less a hit to us. Some of Buck’s recordings did not receive as much notoriety as others, but this one was certainly a chart-topper to us when we first heard this song. With the upbeat bounce of the music and the beckoning cry for love in the lyrics, it just checked all the boxes for a fine Magnolia Drive bluegrass recording! It’s a fun song to perform, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it on the radio and other platforms.

Last year, the band received the honor of being chosen by the International Bluegrass Music Association as an official video Showcase Artist. Music fans can watch these performances on the band’s YouTube channel and catch them this year in Raleigh, NC during the IBMA conference at Mountain Fever’s private showcase!

The post Listen: New Single By Magnolia Drive, ‘The Girl On Sugar Pie Lane’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/listen-new-single-by-magnolia-drive-the-girl-on-sugar-pie-lane/