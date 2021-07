Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Keyboardist Morris Hayes, a longtime collaborator and friend of Prince, speaks with NPR's Noel King about his experience co-producing Prince's latest posthumous album Welcome 2 America.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/The Prince Estate)

