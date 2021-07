Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 14:45 Hits: 2

In a blistering 120-page document submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, Mathew Rosengart claims that Jamie Spears appears to be responsible for the "dissipation" of the singer's fortune.

(Image credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021139922/britney-spears-lawyer-remove-father-conservatorship