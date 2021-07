Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 15:23

Like her 2014 debut, Gendron imbues this traditional French song with a somber, sepia-toned smoke that summons the past with affection and ache.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

