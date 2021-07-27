Foo Fighters To Rock Alaska For The First Time

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3
Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska.The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.Screengrab of MSG concert 2021
For anyone who’s been living under a glacier, Foo Fighters’ Alaskan dates are the latest addition to a U.S. itinerary that kicked off last month with the now legendary sold-out, full-capacity Madison Square Garden show that welcomed live music back to New York.
In addition to several festival appearances, Foo Fighters will play headlining gigs celebrating their 26th anniversary. Full itinerary below.
Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater
08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley
10/08-10 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte
05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof
06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park
06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
*Feature image credit: Danny Clinch
