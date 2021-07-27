Foo Fighters To Rock Alaska For The First Time

Articles

Not content to bring live rock n roll marathons back to the Lower 48, Foo Fighters have confirmed a three-show expedition to Alaska.The band will play its first ever shows in the Last Frontier August 17th and 19th at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage, and August 21st at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.

Screengrab of MSG concert 2021

For anyone who’s been living under a glacier, Foo Fighters’ Alaskan dates are the latest addition to a U.S. itinerary that kicked off last month with the now legendary sold-out, full-capacity Madison Square Garden show that welcomed live music back to New York.

In addition to several festival appearances, Foo Fighters will play headlining gigs celebrating their 26th anniversary. Full itinerary below.

Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley

10/08-10 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte

05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof

06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof

06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park

06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

All tickets can be purchased here.

*Feature image credit: Danny Clinch

