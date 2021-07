Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:35 Hits: 3

The concert is being billed by New York City government as a reopening of the city — and most of the tickets will be free, but you can only get in if you provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021178393/springsteen-jennifer-hudson-play-nyc-homecoming