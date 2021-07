Articles

There was only one copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and the government forced Shkreli to turn it over after his fraud conviction. Details are confidential, so don't expect to hear it anytime soon.

(Image credit: Rashaad Patterson/Paddle8)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/27/1021284593/martin-shkreli-wu-tang-clan-album-sold