Exclusive Video Premiere: SaulPaul’s ‘Just Be’ Ft. Adee Lifshitz

SaulPaul is a GRAMMY Nominated Musician with a Message. He has also presented 3 TEDx Talks, performed at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and been featured on America’s Got Talent. His life story of transitioning from tragedy to triumph has been told on screen via the documentary Tower to Tower as well as via his memoir Be The Change. Most recently, SaulPaul founded Change Water, a socially conscious bottled water company that donates to the local community where each case of water is sold. Whether via art, entrepreneurship or community service, SaulPaul is committed to #BeTheChange.
Adee is a singer, songwriter, musical arranger, and vocal teacher who grew up in a small town in Israel, now based in Manchester, UK. She is also the assistant producer of English Folk Expo.
Having trained professionally for over ten years, Adee performs with vocal tones ranging from soothing country ballads, to soulful, powerful R&B, to smooth jazz, classic rock and current pop chart-toppers. She has performed with a wide range of artists and ensembles including Take That, Manchester based band Blossoms as part of BBC Music Day 2018, London based band Firefly Burning as part of a Brighter Sound residency in the Manchester Museum, vocalist Rowetta of Happy Mondays, singer-songwriter Mario Jose, alongside performing both lead and backing vocals for the RNCM Session Orchestra on various occasions. In 2020, Adee had the pleasure of participating in Global Music Match as a team coach.
She is currently involved in various projects, including swing/jazz band Vintage Swing Thing, AMC Gospel Choir, alongside writing, arranging and singing in her original projects.
Premiering exclusively today is “Just Be.” The song was commissioned by Folk Alliance International and supports FAI’s musician relief Village Fund.
Of the song and accompanying video, SaulPaul tells ABS:
While producing this song, I knew I wanted something simple that would showcase Adee’s AMAZING voice and something with some bounce in it that I could have some fun with lyrically. As it turned out, one day while in the studio plucking around on the guitar I stumbled across the riff that’s featured in the song…And I knew that was it. I had found what I was looking for. I knew I had to just let it be. Thus the title: ‘Just Be.’
Adee tells ABS:
‘Just Be’ is essentially about living your truth — appreciating yourself and being unapologetic about who you are, especially about what makes you genuine and unique. We wanted to write something uplifting and hopeful towards the future. – Adee Lifshitz
Lyrics:
I get it
It’s a pandemic
Still I live life with no limits
I got the sauce
I need no gimmicks
I write in English
Don’t know Finnish
Gimme a sec and gon’ win
Wall full of trophies and old pennants
No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking, My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it Feel it…Nah Mean?
I wake up and live the dream
Reign supreme, Shine like beams
Be The Light, Be The Change, Be Kind is the theme Simplify and say Just Be
Okay to be different
Okay to be me
Though life stay tripping
Aye Still I stay G
No way am I missing my moment to Be like
ADEE
And I’ll just be
I’m happy in my skin
And I’ll say what’s on my mind
What’s on my mind, Oh!
SAULPAUL
What’s on my mind is my next flow
And where did my cash and my checks go And when can I hop on a jet though
Cuz soon as I can Ima get ghost
Sitting home alone is getting stressful
I just wanna be successful
Shine like diamonds on my neck glow
That’s why I decided to let go and…
ADEE
And I’m not trying to change your mind I told ya
I’ll just be
Somebody whose proud of who she’s becoming Just take a look and see
SAULPAUL
Take a look at me now (Yah)
I think that I figured it out (What)
Man they feeling my style (Yeah)
Bruh they digging me now (Aye)
I love the skin that I’m in (Me)
Life’s like cinnamon (Sweet)
Let the games begin (Eee!)
I already know how it ends (Just Be)
ADEE
I am here
After everything I’m here
I’ll just be
Oh I’ll just be the best I can
Oh….
Mmmmm….
I’ll just be the best I can
SAULPAUL
I get it
It’s a pandemic
Still I live life with no limits
I got the sauce
I need no gimmicks
I write in English
Don’t know Finnish
Gimme a sec and gon Win
Wall full of trophies and old pennants No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking, My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it
