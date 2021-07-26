Exclusive Video Premiere: SaulPaul’s ‘Just Be’ Ft. Adee Lifshitz

Articles

Category: Art/Music

SaulPaul is a GRAMMY Nominated Musician with a Message. He has also presented 3 TEDx Talks, performed at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and been featured on America’s Got Talent. His life story of transitioning from tragedy to triumph has been told on screen via the documentary Tower to Tower as well as via his memoir Be The Change. Most recently, SaulPaul founded Change Water, a socially conscious bottled water company that donates to the local community where each case of water is sold. Whether via art, entrepreneurship or community service, SaulPaul is committed to #BeTheChange.

Adee is a singer, songwriter, musical arranger, and vocal teacher who grew up in a small town in Israel, now based in Manchester, UK. She is also the assistant producer of English Folk Expo.

Having trained professionally for over ten years, Adee performs with vocal tones ranging from soothing country ballads, to soulful, powerful R&B, to smooth jazz, classic rock and current pop chart-toppers. She has performed with a wide range of artists and ensembles including Take That, Manchester based band Blossoms as part of BBC Music Day 2018, London based band Firefly Burning as part of a Brighter Sound residency in the Manchester Museum, vocalist Rowetta of Happy Mondays, singer-songwriter Mario Jose, alongside performing both lead and backing vocals for the RNCM Session Orchestra on various occasions. In 2020, Adee had the pleasure of participating in Global Music Match as a team coach.

She is currently involved in various projects, including swing/jazz band Vintage Swing Thing, AMC Gospel Choir, alongside writing, arranging and singing in her original projects.

Premiering exclusively today is “Just Be.” The song was commissioned by Folk Alliance International and supports FAI’s musician relief Village Fund.

Of the song and accompanying video, SaulPaul tells ABS:

While producing this song, I knew I wanted something simple that would showcase Adee’s AMAZING voice and something with some bounce in it that I could have some fun with lyrically. As it turned out, one day while in the studio plucking around on the guitar I stumbled across the riff that’s featured in the song…And I knew that was it. I had found what I was looking for. I knew I had to just let it be. Thus the title: ‘Just Be.’

Adee tells ABS:

‘Just Be’ is essentially about living your truth — appreciating yourself and being unapologetic about who you are, especially about what makes you genuine and unique. We wanted to write something uplifting and hopeful towards the future. – Adee Lifshitz

Lyrics:

I get it

It’s a pandemic

Still I live life with no limits

I got the sauce

I need no gimmicks

I write in English

Don’t know Finnish

Gimme a sec and gon’ win

Wall full of trophies and old pennants

No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking, My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it Feel it…Nah Mean?

I wake up and live the dream

Reign supreme, Shine like beams

Be The Light, Be The Change, Be Kind is the theme Simplify and say Just Be

Okay to be different

Okay to be me

Though life stay tripping

Aye Still I stay G

No way am I missing my moment to Be like

ADEE

And I’ll just be

I’m happy in my skin

And I’ll say what’s on my mind

What’s on my mind, Oh!

SAULPAUL

What’s on my mind is my next flow

And where did my cash and my checks go And when can I hop on a jet though

Cuz soon as I can Ima get ghost

Sitting home alone is getting stressful

I just wanna be successful

Shine like diamonds on my neck glow

That’s why I decided to let go and…

ADEE

And I’m not trying to change your mind I told ya

I’ll just be

Somebody whose proud of who she’s becoming Just take a look and see

SAULPAUL

Take a look at me now (Yah)

I think that I figured it out (What)

Man they feeling my style (Yeah)

Bruh they digging me now (Aye)

I love the skin that I’m in (Me)

Life’s like cinnamon (Sweet)

Let the games begin (Eee!)

I already know how it ends (Just Be)

ADEE

I am here

After everything I’m here

I’ll just be

Oh I’ll just be the best I can

Oh….

Mmmmm….

I’ll just be the best I can

SAULPAUL

I get it

It’s a pandemic

Still I live life with no limits

I got the sauce

I need no gimmicks

I write in English

Don’t know Finnish

Gimme a sec and gon Win

Wall full of trophies and old pennants No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking, My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/exclusive-video-premiere-saulpauls-just-be-ft-adee-lifshitz/