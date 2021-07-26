The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exclusive Video Premiere: SaulPaul’s ‘Just Be’ Ft. Adee Lifshitz

SaulPaul is a GRAMMY Nominated Musician with a Message. He has also presented 3 TEDx Talks, performed at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and been featured on America’s Got Talent. His life story of transitioning from tragedy to triumph has been told on screen via the documentary Tower to Tower as well as via his memoir Be The Change. Most recently, SaulPaul founded Change Water, a socially conscious bottled water company that donates to the local community where each case of water is sold. Whether via art, entrepreneurship or community service, SaulPaul is committed to #BeTheChange.

Adee is a singer, songwriter, musical arranger, and vocal teacher who grew up in a small town in Israel, now based in Manchester, UK. She is also the assistant producer of English Folk Expo.

Having trained professionally for over ten years, Adee performs with vocal tones ranging from soothing country ballads, to soulful, powerful R&B, to smooth jazz, classic rock and current pop chart-toppers. She has performed with a wide range of artists and ensembles including Take That, Manchester based band Blossoms as part of BBC Music Day 2018, London based band Firefly Burning as part of a Brighter Sound residency in the Manchester Museum, vocalist Rowetta of Happy Mondays, singer-songwriter Mario Jose, alongside performing both lead and backing vocals for the RNCM Session Orchestra on various occasions. In 2020, Adee had the pleasure of participating in Global Music Match as a team coach.

She is currently involved in various projects, including swing/jazz band Vintage Swing Thing, AMC Gospel Choir, alongside writing, arranging and singing in her original projects.

Premiering exclusively today is “Just Be.” The song was commissioned by Folk Alliance International and supports FAI’s musician relief Village Fund.

Of the song and accompanying video, SaulPaul tells ABS:

While producing this song, I knew I wanted something simple that would showcase Adee’s AMAZING voice and something with some bounce in it that I could have some fun with lyrically. As it turned out, one day while in the studio plucking around on the guitar I stumbled across the riff that’s featured in the song…And I knew that was it. I had found what I was looking for. I knew I had to just let it be. Thus the title: ‘Just Be.’ 

Adee tells ABS:

‘Just Be’ is essentially about living your truth — appreciating yourself and being unapologetic about who you are, especially about what makes you genuine and unique. We wanted to write something uplifting and hopeful towards the future. – Adee Lifshitz

Lyrics

I get it  

It’s a pandemic 

Still I live life with no limits 

I got the sauce 

I need no gimmicks 

I write in English  

Don’t know Finnish 

Gimme a sec and gon’ win 

Wall full of trophies and old pennants 

No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking,  My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it Feel it…Nah Mean? 

I wake up and live the dream  

Reign supreme, Shine like beams 

Be The Light, Be The Change, Be Kind is the theme Simplify and say Just Be 

Okay to be different 

Okay to be me 

Though life stay tripping  

Aye Still I stay G 

No way am I missing my moment to Be like  

ADEE 

And I’ll just be 

I’m happy in my skin 

And I’ll say what’s on my mind 

What’s on my mind, Oh! 

SAULPAUL 

What’s on my mind is my next flow 

And where did my cash and my checks go And when can I hop on a jet though 

Cuz soon as I can Ima get ghost 

Sitting home alone is getting stressful 

I just wanna be successful 

Shine like diamonds on my neck glow 

That’s why I decided to let go and…

ADEE 

And I’m not trying to change your mind I told ya 

I’ll just be 

Somebody whose proud of who she’s becoming Just take a look and see 

SAULPAUL 

Take a look at me now (Yah) 

I think that I figured it out (What) 

Man they feeling my style (Yeah) 

Bruh they digging me now (Aye) 

I love the skin that I’m in (Me) 

Life’s like cinnamon (Sweet) 

Let the games begin (Eee!) 

I already know how it ends (Just Be) 

ADEE 

I am here 

After everything I’m here 

I’ll just be 

Oh I’ll just be the best I can 

Oh…. 

Mmmmm…. 

I’ll just be the best I can 

SAULPAUL 

I get it  

It’s a pandemic 

Still I live life with no limits 

I got the sauce 

I need no gimmicks 

I write in English  

Don’t know Finnish 

Gimme a sec and gon Win 

Wall full of trophies and old pennants No time is wasted, These Records Im breaking,  My approach to life like Aye Let’s go get it

 

SaulPaul

Adee

 

