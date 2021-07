Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 20:42 Hits: 3

Attorney Mathew Rosengart, who began representing the pop singer a week and a half ago, wants someone new to look after Spears' estate. For the past 13 years, it's been controlled by her father.

(Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/26/1020857734/britney-spears-lawyer-files-request-for-new-conservator-of-her-money