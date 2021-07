Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 18:09 Hits: 4

The American singer has offered to pay the €1,500 fine incurred by Norway's beach handball team for breaking uniform regulations. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at the European championships in Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/singer-pink-offers-to-pay-sexist-clothing-fine-for-norway-s-beach-handball-team/a-58650358?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf