Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 13:20 Hits: 6

Los Lobos. The “Wolves” from East LA. The same five multi-instrumentalist virtuosos and charismatic singers—David Hidalgo, Louis Perez, Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, and Steve Berlin—going on 50 years. Still very […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/07/reviews/albums/los-lobos-3