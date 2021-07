Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 July 2021

Brooklyn singer-songwriter Nick Watt released his new album a few weeks ago and one of its highlights is ‘Chimes in the Wind’, a Cohen-esque folk ballad that won us over with metronomic and percussive finger-picking, warm bass notes and his austere and rich vocal intonations that add the requisite drama and forlorn mood to the …

