Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 21:46 Hits: 3

The East German acting legend took part in nearly 200 TV shows, movies and theater productions, refusing to retire.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-actor-herbert-k%C3%B6fer-dies-at-100-years-old/a-58637488?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf