Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 19:29 Hits: 3

If summers are made for stories of fleeting love, "When You Wake Up" is a commentary on the resilience needed to soak it all in, the good and the bad.

(Image credit: Leo Sun/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/07/22/1019387035/leo-sun-when-you-wake-up