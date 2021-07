Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 13:49 Hits: 2

Born over five centuries ago, the painter was an icon of Renaissance art in Germany. Creations inspired by his road trips are now being exhibited in Aachen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/albrecht-d%C3%BCrer-a-painter-s-legendary-journey/a-58315644?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf