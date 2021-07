Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Sierra Hull leads the 2021 nominations for the International Bluegrass Music Awards with 5, tying her with the retiring Doyle Lawson who picks up 5 himself, while Balsam Range, Justin Moses, and Billy Strings also pick up multiple big nominations, and Molly Tuttle comes in with 2.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sierra-hull-doyle-lawson-billy-strings-land-bluegrass-noms/