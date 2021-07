Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

When writer Lindsay Zoladz first heard 'Tidal' as a teen, it validated her pain in an uncertain time. Returning to the album decades later, it reminds her of how much our past selves can teach us.

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/23/1019284124/fiona-apples-tidal-promised-me-the-unknown