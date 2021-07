Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 July 2021

With a great voice, this 23-year-old injects new vigor and a youthful point of view into timeless country themes while avoiding list-y or whiskey cliches for the most part, backed by flawless and twangy music. The dude's got the disposition of George Strait, with the smoothness of Chris Isaak.

