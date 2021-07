Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 13:00

There's no denying the sleek harmonies of Americana singer-songwriters Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson, now together as Jackson + Sellers, on the pair's recently released "The Devil Is an Angel."

(Image credit: Ashley Osborne/Courtesy of the artist)

